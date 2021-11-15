Rangers are very impressed with the three managerial candidates they are considering as part of their final shortlist, according to Sky Sports.

The Ibrox outfit are looking to make an appointment to replace Steven Gerrard, who has left to take charge at Premier League side Aston Villa.

Former Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst is the front-runner and has held discussions with the club, but the Gers have a three-man shortlist, which he is on.

It is claimed they have been hugely impressed with their three-man shortlist and are planning to hold further discussions later today, as they edge towards an appointment.

Rangers are determined to take their time to settle on the right choice to replace Gerrard and are using the international break to good effect.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been linked with the job, but he is not part of Rangers’ three-man shortlist.

Rangers are next in action in the Scottish League Cup this coming weekend when they take on Hibernian, and it remains to be seen if they have a new manager at the helm.

They then have a crunch Europa League clash against Sparta Prague at Ibrox on the agenda.