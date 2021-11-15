New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard insists there is no excuse for the side not performing due to the facilities on offer at the club’s Bodymoor Heath training ground.

Gerrard has been tempted to leave Scottish giants Rangers in mid-season to answer the call at Villa Park and has replaced Dean Smith as manager.

He will be looking to arrest an alarming slump in form which has seen Aston Villa lose their last five Premier League matches on the bounce and slide towards the relegation zone.

Gerrard is settling into his new job and has visited Aston Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training base, which he is hugely impressed with.

The former England international believes that the players have exceptional facilities and support on offer and is clear there are no excuses for not performing.

“I’d obviously seen pictures of the building inside and out. A lot of people had spoken to me about it and I was told it was a first class facility that more money had been spent on to improve it again”, Gerrard told Villa TV.

“There’s certainly no excuses in this building, the resources, the structure, the staff.

“The amount of support the players have got, for me it’s got to be a no excuse culture or a no blame culture because they’ve got real good people here, good staff.

“Every area is covered with high class, elite facilities, but the most important thing is what happens on the grass; that’s down to me and my staff to try and install a new way of playing, a new philosophy and identity that hopefully the players can pick up very quickly”, the new boss added.

Gerrard’s time at Aston Villa starts this coming weekend with a clash against Brighton and all eyes will be on whether Villa get a new manager bounce from his arrival.