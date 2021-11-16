Frank Lampard is keeping an eye on Brendan Rodgers’ situation at Leicester City in case he leaves the Foxes to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, according to Eurosport.

Former Chelsea boss Lampard was shown the exit door at Stamford Bridge in January and has been without a job since.

The 43-year-old has been linked with managerial roles at several clubs, including Newcastle United and Norwich City, since he left Chelsea but is yet to find his next club.

However, Lampard is keeping an eye on Rodgers’ situation at Leicester amidst him being linked with the managerial role at Manchester United.

Red Devils boss Solskjaer’s future at Old Trafford is still under the scanner owing to a poor run of results and Rodgers is claimed to be the favourite for the job if the Norwegian departs.

Lampard sees Leicester having the right profile of the club where he would like to get his management career back on track.

Rodgers is currently contracted at the King Power Stadium until the summer of 2025 but many believe he will opt to leave prematurely if Manchester United come calling.

Lampard is keen on managing a Premier League club again and it remains to be seen whether he will be presented with an opportunity before the end of this season.