FC Porto star Wendell has revealed that Manchester United star Alex Telles helped him to make the decision to join the Portuguese giants last summer.

The 28-year-old left-back moved to Porto from Bayer Leverkusen in the previous transfer window and has featured nine times this season.

Wendell revealed that he spoke to compatriot Telles, who was at Porto before he joined Manchester United in 2020, before agreeing to finalise the transfer to the Portuguese giants.

The defender admits that Telles played a key role in helping him to make the decision about moving to Porto in the last summer transfer window.

He stressed that before joining the club he wanted to be sure about the club, the city and the people before agreeing to the move.

And Wendell admitted that Telles helped him to understand the club and the city better last summer.

He told Porto Canal: “I called him, I think about three days before.

“I spoke to him.

“He said they are a top club, that I would like the city and the fans.

“And at the airport, when I arrived at Porto, I called Alex and said I like it a lot.

“Every day I am happy.

“I go to work feeling like I am living through, like the first time I signed a contract.

“The conversation with Alex Telles helped me to make the decision because I had to be right about the basics of everything – how is the city, the club.

“I am very happy.”

Telles made 195 appearances for Porto during his four-year stay at the club before he moved to Manchester United last year.