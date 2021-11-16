Manchester United youngster Ethan Laird has revealed that it was a no-brainer for him to choose to work under Russell Martin at Swansea City last summer.

The 20-year-old right-back joined Swansea on loan for the season and has started 13 of their 15 Championship games so far in the ongoing campaign.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at League One club MK Dons and Laird conceded that it was important that he moved out of Manchester United for the time being then.

The right-back struggled with injuries early in his career and admitted that he needed to play senior football to prove his worth again.

At MK Dons, Laird impressed under Martin and once Swansea appointed him as their new manager last summer, he stressed that it was a no-brainer to join the Welsh club on loan.

He insisted that he knew if he worked under the Swansea manager again he was only going to improve.

Laird told The Athletic: “Me going out on loan when I did was important. It got to a point where nobody was really seeing what I could do any more.

“It had been quite a big gap of injuries.

“I knew I needed to put myself back on the stage.

“A few people were like, ‘League One?’ But it’s men’s football.

“You have to go out and show you’re capable of it. Because if you’re not you can’t play in the Prem.

“I learnt a lot at MK and because of that, I knew if I was to go with him again there was a high chance of me learning once more.

“He spoke about his plans with me.

“The staff as well are great. It was kind of a no brainer, to be honest.”

Laird has already made two appearances for Manchester United and is highly rated at Old Trafford.