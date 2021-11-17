Arsenal see sorting out the future of William Saliba as one of paramount importance in 2022, according to The Athletic.

The Gunners signed the young French defender in 2019 and he was immediately loaned out to his former club Saint-Etienne for the season.

The Frenchman was expected to break into the first-team last season, but Mikel Arteta was left unconvinced by him and he was again loaned out to Nice in January.

Saliba was again moved out on loan to Marseille last summer and he has had a brilliant season so far with the French giants.

He is set to return to Arsenal next summer and it has been claimed the club are prioritising sorting out his future in 2022.

Saliba will have two years left on his contract with the Gunners at the end of the season and the club will take a call on him.

The Frenchman was left frustrated by Arteta’s treatment last season and it is uncertain whether he sees a future at Arsenal under the Spaniard.

Arsenal are also considering offering him a new deal next summer in order to safeguard their investment in the Frenchman.

He is regarded as a massive talent in France but so far, he is yet to put on the Arsenal shirt since joining the club in 2019.