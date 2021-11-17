Super agent Mino Raiola has stressed that he cannot stop Juventus from dreaming about signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba next summer on a free transfer.

Pogba has mere months left on his Manchester United contract and will be free to discuss a pre-contract with clubs outside England from January onwards.

Manchester United are gradually coming to terms with the fact that the Frenchman will again leave the club for the second time next summer on a free transfer.

Juventus are reportedly working on trying to re-sign Pogba at the end of the season but his salary demands are believed to be one of the main obstacles.

Raiola provided no straight answer on whether the midfielder could again end up at Juventus next summer but conceded he cannot stop them dreaming about it.

He indicated that everyone will have to wait to find out about the Frenchman’s future next year.

Asked about Juventus’ interest, Raiola was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “Dreaming is free, those who do not dream are dead.

“I cannot forbid anyone from dreaming.

“I tell them every day so let’s dream, it’s good for them.

“Then let’s see if they can come true.”

Pogba is currently out injured and is only expected to return to the pitch in the new year.