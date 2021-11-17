Former Bournemouth head of recruitment David Webb has stressed the need for Newcastle United to appoint the right kind of sporting director to support Eddie Howe because the 43-year-old works best when he is aligned with people in key positions around him.

Following the appointment of Howe as the successor to Steve Bruce, the Magpies are looking to appoint a sporting director to support their manager.

A number of names have been doing the rounds, though no final decision has yet been made, and having worked with Howe at Bournemouth, Webb knows the requirements of the new Newcastle United boss.

Given that Howe’s main focus will now be on matters related to the performance of the team on the pitch, Webb feels that a sporting director will be key in handling recruitment and other departments.

However, that sporting director needs to be aligned with the philosophy Howe has, because that way the club will be able to get the best out of their manager, Webb insists.

“At the moment, and through his contract, Ed will be so preoccupied with getting results for the team and developing a formula and playing style”, Webb told Chronicle Live.

“So a sporting director to support that process in key areas such as your footballing departments and recruitment can be that sounding board between the directors and ownership.

“A sporting director will be key to have that working model going forward.

“Because they have appointed a manager first, you want to appoint a sporting director who has got similar values and a similar thought process that can help them going forward, especially during this period.

“Ed works best when he’s got alignment with people in key positions around him.

“If you’re going to get the best out of Ed, you definitely need to get the sporting director right as that support process to help him.”

Howe is yet to be on the touchline for Newcastle after being appointed just prior to the international break.