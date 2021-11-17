Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and Spain boss Luis Enrique are admired at Manchester United, but Brendan Rodgers remains their preferred choice to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United are claimed to have privately decided that a change of manager is needed following morale-sapping defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool this season.

However, the Premier League giants are yet to set a timescale on when to sack Solskjaer and bring in a new manager.

They have begun the process of identifying their next manager and a number of candidates are being assessed.

Leicester manager Rodgers is still their top target but they also admire the work Ten Hag has done at Ajax.

Current Spain head coach Enrique also has his admirers in the Manchester United boardroom at the moment.

Ten Hag is widely regarded as one of the brightest managers in Europe and his work at Ajax has earned him plaudits.

Enrique won two league titles, three Spanish cups and a Champions League, including a treble in 2015, at Barcelona.

Manchester United want Solskjaer to carry on until the end of the season but a change is likely to happen if results do not improve soon.