Jamie Carragher has insisted that Liverpool will be fired up ahead of the Arsenal game on Saturday and is expecting them to get a result after two bad performances in their last two league encounters.

Since beating Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford, Liverpool have picked up just a point from their following two Premier League games.

Brighton managed to take a point away from Anfield and Liverpool’s long unbeaten run in the league came to an end with a defeat at West Ham just ahead of the international break.

Carragher conceded that Liverpool need a big performance from their players when Arsenal come visiting on Merseyside this Saturday.

He feels the last two results will mean that the Liverpool team will be all fired up and ready to go and is confident that the home side will get the result they want at Anfield.

The former Liverpool star said on the Wrighty’s House podcast: “It’s a big game for Liverpool because on the back of the United game we have got one point out of six and that’s not good enough.

“We need a big result and a big performance and I think Liverpool will get it because of that reason.

“I am really expecting Liverpool to be firing on Saturday.

“I think [Jurgen] Klopp, after the two bad results and having the international break, you know how it’s like for managers, for two weeks the players aren’t there and you are just stoking up inside all the time and you can’t wait to get them back.

“Liverpool need a big result and a big performance.”

Arsenal have not been beaten since losing their first three Premier League games this season.