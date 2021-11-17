Ex-Nice youth star and French singer Gregory Bakian has insisted that he is not losing hope of honouring Marcelo Bielsa’s invitation to come and watch Leeds United play at Elland Road.

The French singer is an avid Marseille fan and Leeds boss Bielsa is his favourite coach, with the Argentine having had a stint in charge at the Stade Velodrome.

Bakian got in touch with Bielsa after he sent him a letter expressing his admiration for him and the Argentine invited him to come and watch the Yorkshire giants playing.

The 35-year-old is yet to visit Leeds, but has insisted he is not losing hope of one day honouring Bielsa’s invitation and watching them play from the stands.

Bakian revealed he also sent some of his music to Bielsa, who generously accepted it and was even humbler on the phone when they talked.

Asked what he said with Bielsa during their phone call, Bakian told French magazine So Foot: “He was very humble and amazed that I could admire him.

“He told me he didn’t deserve this admiration.

“We spoke at length at first about my charitable commitments, then he asked my assistant on which political side she was.

“In their culture, she explained to me later that it was very common and that it was like asking if you preferred the sea or skiing.

“From memory, she had told him that she was on the left and, even if it was a bit of a joke, he had answered: ‘How do you manage then to work with Gregory?

“I then sent him my first EP of six tracks, he thanked me because he had felt the generosity and the emotion listening while telling me that he ‘did not have the technical skills to assess my work’.

“Finally, he invited me to Leeds to come see a match.

“I haven’t been able to get there yet, because I have been very busy since this summer, but I am not losing hope of finding a weekend to honour his invitation.”

It remains to be seen whether Bakian will one day visit Leeds and watch his favourite coach getting on with his business on the touchline at Elland Road backed, by a rapturous crowd.