Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has received a massive contract offer from Newcastle United, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 32-year-old midfielder will be out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to move on from Dortmund either in January or in the summer.

Several clubs have taken note of his contractual situation and are eyeing snapping him up on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Juventus have their eyes on him and are interested in signing the Belgian but they are set to face tough competition from Newcastle.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the Magpies have already made a move to tempt Witsel to St. James’ Park next year.

It has been claimed that Witsel has a bumper contract offer on his table to play for Newcastle at the end of the current campaign.

Newcastle have offered him a deal worth €10m per season, which is far more than he is earning at Dortmund.

The Magpies want to bring him in and are pushing to land the Belgian in the winter transfer window or next summer.

Juventus are interested but the Italian giants are not in a position to match the offer from Newcastle.