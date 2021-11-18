Former Scotland international Davie Provan has insisted that Giovanni van Bronckhorst will want guarantees over bringing in real quality signings as he feels the Rangers side have hit their ceiling.

Following the sudden departure of Steven Gerrard for Aston Villa last week, Rangers are in advanced negotiations to appoint the Dutchman as their new manager.

The talks now are believed to be centred on his potential backroom staff, but Provan believes the 46-year-old will also want the club to guarantee him the prospect of signing real quality in subsequent transfer windows.

He insisted that Rangers overperformed last season when they won the league title undefeated and feels Gerrard extracted the maximum out of his players.

But he believes the current Rangers squad cannot improve much from here on in and stressed that the club need a few quality new signings to lift the mood and level of the team.

Provan said on the Go Radio Football Show: “I don’t see Giovanni van Bronckhorst is taking this job unless he is guaranteed that he can bring in two or three of real quality.

“That’s what Steven Gerrard was talking about.

“He was not talking about signing numbers, he was talking about one or two of different quality to what Rangers have at the moment.

“I think Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be saying to the Rangers board, ‘I will take this job but I want guarantees that I can go and improve this team’.

“I don’t think this team are going to get any better.

“I think they are a decent Rangers side that played way above themselves last season.

“Steven Gerrard got every single ounce out of them last season.

“I think he was never going to get that again.

“I think Rangers need a bit of fresh blood and I am talking about proper quality to lift that dressing room.”

Gerrard was making noises about the constraints at Rangers regarding spending money before he left for Villa this month.