Jermaine Beckford is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane will not be comfortable going up against Leeds United owing to the energy, work rate and physicality the Whites bring into the game.

The marksman has struggled to find his rhythm in front of goal for Spurs so far this season and has only managed a single goal in nine top flight starts

However, over the recent international break, Kane was lethal up front, scoring seven goals in World Cup qualifiers for England, although against teams below the Three Lions in the FIFA rankings.

Kane is expected to lead the line on Sunday when Spurs host Leeds in the top flight and Beckford has insisted the 28-year-old will not like going up against the Whites, who will have a high work rate, bring a lot of energy and are physical.

The ex-Leeds hitman issued advice to Leeds to not allow Kane to drop deep, get on the ball and turn and stressed they need to be on top of their game against Spurs.

“You cannot let Harry Kane drop off, pick the ball up and be able to turn and find those passes and follow his run, you cannot afford him that luxury”, Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast while discussing Kane retuning to club duties after going up against international teams that allowed him to be comfortable in the final third.

“So if he drops deep to pick the ball up, get right behind him, put your hand on his back, let him know you are there, do not let him turn because if he is able to turn then the whole pitch opens up and the pitch just becomes massive for him.

“But again, it is that energy that we have got, that work rate, the physicality, I do not think he is going to like it very much.

“So we need to be on our game, we need to be on our A-game.”

Spurs will be playing their first top flight clash at home under new boss Antonio Conte on Sunday and Leeds will be determined to keep the home side silent.