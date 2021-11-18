Tottenham Hotspur new boy Emerson Royal has insisted that he never criticised former Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo when he recently claimed that he understood nothing during his first days at the club.

Emerson joined the north London club from Barcelona in the summer transfer window and has managed to cement his place in the starting eleven at the start of the season.

But in a recent interview, the Brazilian claimed that at the start of his time at Spurs he understood nothing during training with Tottenham as Nuno refused to translate his instructions in order to force him to learn the English language.

It was taken as a criticism of the Spurs boss, who was sacked earlier this month, but Emerson clarified his statements.

He insisted that he more or less made it clear that Nuno was trying to help him to learn the language and he was honest about his initial problems at Tottenham.

Emerson also stressed that he has the utmost respect for Nuno who helped him a lot when he joined the club.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “As soon as I arrived, I was asked about my adaptation to the language.

“I made it clear that it was difficult for me and that our coach at the time, Nuno Espirito Santo, Portuguese, but who communicated in English, did not translate the training sessions, HELPING ME to learn it.

“I never had the intention to criticize coach Nuno and I reiterate that I have the utmost respect for him, an incredible professional, who helped me a lot.”

Emerson will now have to adapt to the ways of Antonio Conte who is known for his demanding training sessions.