Sunderland star Jack Diamond, who is on loan at Harrogate Town, feels the emphasis is on him to score goals regardless of whether he is playing as a winger.

Diamond was sent out on loan to Harrogate in the summer and has thus far contributed with three goals from the wing along with another two assists for the League Two outfit.

The 21-year-old feels that in the modern game he will be judged on goals, regardless of whether he is playing on the wing, and admits he is happy with his contributions for Harrogate so far.

“I’m happy with the goals and assists so far, these are the things that you are always judged on as an attacker”, Diamond said in an interview with the Harrogate Advertiser.

“I think that the way the modern game is going, wingers are expected to contribute as much as strikers now so I think that’s what I’ve got to try and do, that’s how I’ve got to play.”

The Sunderland academy graduate has little doubt that what he does in terms of goals and assists are the key benchmarks for him.

“I can do anything I want in the build-up, but if I’m not getting those goals and assists then it means nothing.”

Diamond had a stint on loan at Harrogate before returning to the club and feels he made the right call in heading back to Weatherby Road.

“I definitely feel that it was a good decision to come back here.

“Any decision, it’s not going to be a bad decision if I am playing football, that was the way I looked at it and there are smaller factors as well.

“This club is going in the right direction and the communication with me is always very good, it’s always made clear how they feel about me.”

Harrogate currently sit a lofty fifth in the League Two standings and Diamond will be aiming to help the Yorkshire club seal promotion to League One.