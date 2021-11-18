Newcastle United are amongst a clutch of clubs keeping a close eye on the performances of Ivory Coast and Lens midfielder Seko Fofana.

The Magpies are keen to reshape their squad over forthcoming transfer windows as they look to push up the Premier League table and challenge for a spot in Europe.

The club’s scouting department are working overtime on identifying targets and tracking players, and they are keen on Fofana.

The Lens midfielder is being tracked by Newcastle, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, and the Premier League side could choose to make a move for him.

However, Newcastle are only one of a number of clubs keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old Ivory Coast international.

Italian sides Atalanta and AC Milan are also interested in Fofana, who previously played for Udinese in Serie A.

In France, Marseille are admirers of his abilities, while several unnamed English sides are keen too.

Lens at present are unconcerned by the interest being shown in their midfielder though and are not in a position where they need to raise funds through player sales.

It is suggested that only a huge offer could convince Lens to let Fofana leave in the January transfer window.