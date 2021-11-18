Inter duo Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic have been offered to Newcastle United by their agents, according to the Northern Echo.

Brozovic is in the final year of his contract at Inter and De Vrij still has more than 18 months left on his deal to run.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for the Inter pair, and Newcastle’s new-found wealth has seen them also linked with both players.

It has been claimed that their agents have indeed offered Newcastle the chance to sign De Vrij and Brozovic.

And there are suggestions that is significant interest within the Newcastle hierarchy when it comes to signing both players.

Brozovic has 70 international caps for Croatia and Newcastle are in the market to strengthen their midfield.

The Magpies also want to bring in a central defender and De Vrij is a centre-back of pedigree who helped Inter win the league.

The quality of the duo means Newcastle are intrigued by the prospect of potentially signing them in January.

It has been claimed that Newcastle are also interested as Inter are willing to do business in the winter transfer window.

De Vrij’s agent has also sounded out other Premier League clubs, such as Everton and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of January.