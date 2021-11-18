Ipswich Town star Sam Morsy has insisted that over the course of last few months the team have been able to completely steady the ship after a slow start and stressed the aim now is to rack up consecutive wins as they gun for promotion.

The Tractor Boys had were only able to get their first League One win this season after playing five rounds of games, but have since started to find some form under boss Paul Cook.

Having added five more wins to their name, Ipswich climbed out of the relegation zone and are now ninth in the standings, just four points off the playoff spots.

Ipswich star Morsy has insisted that Ipswich have found stability after a stuttering start to their season, although he admitted there is a lot of room for improvement as the season progresses.

The 29-year-old stressed that the aim for his club is to now put together a winning run in the league to propel themselves further up the table and closer to their ultimate target of earning promotion.

“Over these last 11 games we’ve gone from the relegation zone to ninth in the league, so we’re slowly creeping up”, Morsy was quoted as saying by East Anglian Daily Times.

“We are now a more consistent team, we’re a more solid team, we’re a completely different team to the one at the start of the season.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, there’s still room for improvements, but we’ve completely steadied the ship.

“Now what we’re all looking for, are those consecutive wins at some point to propel us up the league even more.

“Hopefully everyone can see a good team starting to form.”

Ipswich are set to lock horns with promotion rivals Sunderland at the weekend at the Stadium of Light and will be determined to pile further misery on the Black Cats, who are currently on a three-game losing streak.