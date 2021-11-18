Paul Parker has insisted that West Ham United starlet Ben Johnson does not need a break, even though he is a young player, and stressed his focus should be on nailing down the right-back position in the team by keeping Vladimir Coufal on the bench.

Johnson became first choice at right-back for David Moyes after Coufal was sidelined with injury in mid-October.

The starlet made the best of his first team opportunities and has since been first choice at right-back, despite Coufal being available for selection.

Ex-top flight star Parker insists the 21-year-old does not need to be handed a break from first team duties just because he is young and needs to prove he can maintain the required standards to start for West Ham week in week out.

“People are waiting for a young lad to have a customary period where everyone goes ‘he needs a break because he’s young”, Parker wrote in his Eurosport column.

“My philosophy is don’t give someone else the opportunity by doing that and prove you can go and do it in every single game.

“Try and be consistent, you might have a bad game because you’re human, but don’t allow that to be an excuse to make you miss out on playing or cost you a place in the team.”

Parker insists that Johnson is higher than Ryan Fredericks in the pecking order and is currently favourite over Coufal for the starting spot, which he should be focused on retaining by putting in consistent performances.

“He’s the number one player in the manager’s eyes playing at right-back.

“Coufal is sitting there as a Czech Republic international with a lot of experience waiting for that moment to come in and get his place back because he’s been doing it longer than Ben has.

“Johnson has surpassed Ryan Fredericks.

“His battle now is to make sure he’s playing regularly ahead of Coufal.

“Then he knows he is competing in the top position to play regular football in a team high up the league.

“He’s come in, has established himself really well and is enjoying the moment.”

West Ham are set for a trip to the Midlands to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend and it remains to be seen who Moyes will play at right-back, with both Johnson and Coufal available for selection.