Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will speak to each of his players individually on a video call before the Magpies’ clash against Brentford, according to the Daily Mail, after testing positive for covid.

Howe has been preparing for his first match in charge of Newcastle and was relishing a big reception from the Magpies faithful at St James’ Park.

He took his pre-match press conference on Friday, but it has now emerged he has tested positive for covid and as such will have to miss the game as he isolates.

Howe is disappointed at the news and told his club’s official site: “I’m very disappointed that I won’t be there with you all at St. James’ Park tomorrow, but it is incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate.”

However, Howe will still make sure he has as much input as possible and he will FaceTime each player individually before the game.

His assistant coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will be in charge of Newcastle in his absence.

In a further blow, the isolation period will also take in Newcastle’s clash against Arsenal next weekend, unless he tests negative.

Howe will hope that Newcastle can still record a positive result against Brentford in his absence as he looks to make his presence felt.