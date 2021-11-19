New Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has insisted that Tanguy Ndombele has to work harder for his team to maximise his talent.

Ndombele’s time at Tottenham has been marred with inconsistency and he struggled to impress Jose Mourinho during his time at the club due to what the Portuguese felt was his lack of work ethic in the middle of the park.

The Frenchman wanted to leave Spurs last summer and was kept out of the squad by Nuno Espirito Santo until the end of the transfer window before getting him back into the team.

Ndombele has a fourth new manager to impress at Spurs since he joined the club in the summer of 2019, when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge of the team.

Conte has no doubts about his talent but the new Spurs boss also highlighted the importance of him working a bit harder for the benefit of the team.

The Italian stressed that players must know their roles in the team apart from the need to work harder.

The Tottenham manager said in a press conference: “He has talent but he has to put it into the team for the team, not for the single-player.

“Every single player has to know what he has to do.

“If every player just runs around the pitch, it will be a mess.”

It remains to be seen whether Ndombele will be in the starting eleven when Spurs take on Leeds on Sunday.