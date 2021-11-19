Newcastle United are set to offer a contract extension to 19-year-old attacking midfielder Joe White, who has been a target for Rangers, according to the Chronicle.

A product of the Newcastle academy, White is a highly-rated talent within the club’s youth set-up and made a Premier League matchday squad once this season.

His current deal is set to run out at the end of the campaign and that has alerted several clubs who are interested in getting their hands on him.

Newcastle rejected an offer from Leeds last summer for White, but Rangers are tracking him with a view to snapping him up next year.

But the Magpies do not want to lose him and it has been claimed that the club are set to offer him a new deal.

The Newcastle hierarchy have done a thorough review of the contractual situations of several players at the club.

With a number of contracts running down, the club are set to hold talks with Eddie Howe over the futures of several of their stars.

But White is one young player the club do not want to see move on and they are prepared to put down a new offer on his table.

Newcastle are hopeful that given Howe’s record of working with young players, White will agree to continue at the club beyond the end of his current deal.