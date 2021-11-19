Marcelo Bielsa has lavished praise on Leeds United captain Liam Cooper for his ability to maintain the level that has made him a certain starter at Elland Road.

Cooper has been an indispensable part of the Leeds set-up over the last few years and Bielsa has had complete trust in him since he arrived at the club in 2018.

The 30-year-old has come on leaps and bounds under the tutelage of Bielsa and has shaken off the tag of ‘League One Liam’ by developing into a Premier League standard defender in the last few years.

His performances at Leeds have also earned him a place in the Scotland set-up and Bielsa stressed that the talent was always there.

He believes Cooper has done well to grab his opportunities in the last few years and the hard work he has put in to maintain himself has also helped him to improve as a player.

Asked how Cooper has improved under him, the Leeds boss said in a press conference: “The virtues he has and the characteristics have always been the same.

“The evolution has to do with the way he interprets his professional life.

“The opportunities he had and how he took advantage of them.

“He earned a place in his national team. He has kept his place in the team at Leeds for four seasons now.

“What he does to maintain himself and shine is what allows him to keep growing.”

Cooper has made 236 appearances for Leeds since joining the club from Chesterfield in 2014.