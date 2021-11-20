Paul Merson has blasted the Manchester United players for letting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer down, following the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss at Watford.

The Red Devils’ poor form continued at Vicarage Road as they found themselves 2-0 down by half time, with Josh King and Ismaila Sarr striking for Watford, while a comeback started by a Donny van de Beek goal in the 50th minute was checked by a sending off for Harry Maguire.

Watford then scored twice in injury time to put further gloss on the scoreline and inflict a heavy defeat on Manchester United.

Solskjaer is now at big risk of being sacked and former Arsenal attacker Merson believes that he has been badly let down by his players.

He indicated that there was a lack of effort, with the players not willing to put in the hard yards.

Merson said on Soccer Saturday: “You can say Solskjaer this, Solskjaer that [but] those players are playing for the biggest club in the world…how many opportunities do you get to play for that club?

“And they are getting beaten 4-1 at Watford, come on. It disgusts me.

“I’m not Solskjaer’s biggest fan, but at least if you’re playing in that game you’ve got to give some [effort]; I wasn’t a player who ran around and was going to kick people from pillar to post, but I would get on the ball and I would try and try and not give up.

“This is what is happening.

“It will land at the manager, they will not get rid of every single player in the team. But those players on the way home have got to look at themselves and think ‘I’ve let the manager down tonight’ and they know [that].”

Manchester United are next in action away at Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday night and it remains to be seen if Solskjaer will still be in charge for the game.