Rafael Benitez has insisted that Everton’s injury record this season has nothing to do with the exit of Danny Donachie from the post of director of medical services at the club.

The Toffees have been dealing with a slew of injury issues to key players this season, including the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andre Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

As Benitez pushes to raise the standards across all departments of the club, Donachie was relieved of his duties as director of medical services at the club last week.

Benitez has confirmed that Donachie has left the club as he wants to take the medical department in other direction.

“Yes, I can confirm that [director of medical services left]”, Benitez told a press conference.

“We would [like to] try to manage the department in another way and I wish Danny all the best.”

However, the Spaniard stressed that Donachie’s departure has nothing to do with Everton’s poor injury record so far this season.

Asked whether Donachie’s dismissal has anything to do with Everton’s injury record this season: “No, it is just to be sure [like] I said before, we just want to improve every department and the way that we want to do things maybe is a little bit different, that is it.

“Nothing different.”

Calvert-Lewin is still some way away from returning to the side while the likes of Yerry Mina, Doucoure and Gomes will also be out for their upcoming clash against Manchester City on Sunday