Fixture: Watford vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester United have officially revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League this afternoon.

There continues to be pressure on Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he will hope to hit the ground running after the international break by seeing his team beat Watford.

Solskjaer is without midfielder Paul Pogba, who is suspended, but also has a thigh injury, while Raphael Varane remains out.

David de Gea lines up in goal for Manchester United, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as full-backs. In central defence, Solskjaer picks Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

In midfield, Manchester United boast Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay, while Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes support Cristiano Ronaldo.

Solskjaer has options on the bench if needed, including Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.

Manchester United Team vs Watford

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Sancho, Rashford, Fernandes, Ronaldo

Substitutes: Heaton, Telles, Bailly, Dalot, Fred, Lingard, Mata, Van de Beek, Martial