Fixture: Newcastle United vs Brentford

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United have officially named their starting side and substitutes to welcome in the Eddie Howe era with a visit from Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Magpies will be without their new manager however, as he has tested positive for covid and is in a period of isolation. As a result, his assistants Graeme Jones and Jason Tindall will guide Newcastle.

Newcastle will be desperate to grab all three points against a Brentford side who have proven to be dangerous going forward in the Premier League this season.

They are without defender Paul Dummett for this afternoon’s game.

Newcastle have Karl Darlow in goal, while at the back they field a three of Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Ciaran Clark, with Jacob Murphy and Matt Ritchie as wing-backs.

Further up the pitch the Magpies go with Jonjo Shelvey and Joe Willock in midfield, while Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin support Callum Wilson.

Jones and Tindall have options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Miguel Almiron and Dwight Gayle.

Newcastle United Team vs Brentford

Darlow, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Willock, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lewis, Hayden, Krafth, Manquillo, Fraser, Almiron, Gayle, Longstaff