Newcastle United have been handed a huge transfer boost after target Thomas Strakosha decided he wants to join the club from Lazio.

The shot-stopper is out of contract at Lazio next summer and clubs have become alerted to his contractual situation, leading to speculation he could move in January.

Newcastle have been strongly linked with a swoop to land Strakosha and they have been handed a boost.

The goalkeeper has decided he wants to join the Magpies, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur, and is keen to play at St James’ Park.

Newcastle could sit down with Strakosha in January and thrash out a pre-contractual agreement with him.

They could then try to bring him in during the January window by offering Lazio a fee.

Newcastle currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League table with just six points from their opening 12 games.

The club are expected to invest heavily in the forthcoming January transfer window as they look to make sure they have enough to retain their top flight status.

It remains to be seen if Strakosha will arrive in the new year.