Fixture: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Bruno Lage’s Wolves outfit at Molineux in the Premier League this afternoon.

David Moyes’ transformation of the Hammers has continued at pace and West Ham sit in the top three heading into the weekend’s league fixtures.

An impressive 3-2 win over Liverpool eased West Ham into the international break and now Moyes will want another three points at eighth placed Wolves.

Defender Angelo Ogbonna will miss the rest of the season and is unavailable as a result.

Lukasz Fabianski slots into goal today, while at the back Moyes goes with a four of Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek start, while further up the pitch Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Pablo Fornals support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes wants to shake things up he has options on his bench, including Nikola Vlasic and Mark Noble.

West Ham United Team vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio

Substitutes: Areola, Coufal, Diop, Masuaku, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Kral, Noble, Lanzini