David de Gea has conceded that he can say little to explain Manchester United’s form and admitted that the performances are not befitting of the club’s stature, with the emphasis being on the players to do better.

Manchester United suffered another humiliating capitulation when they lost 4-1 at Vicarage Road to a relegating-battling Watford side on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League giants have four points from a possible 21 points and have won just once in their last four league games.

They have looked a shadow of the team that finished second in the league last season and De Gea conceded that the results and performances have been nothing more than embarrassing, with the players needing to do more than they are doing.

He admitted that the results are not good enough but insisted that there is little he can say to explain their form and it is not befitting of Manchester United and their stature.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was quoted as saying by the BBC: “There’s not much to say – it was embarrassing to see Man United play like we did today.

“It’s not acceptable – the way we were playing and doing things.

“It’s easy to blame the manager or the staff but sometimes it’s the players.

“We need to show much more than we are doing.

“I’ve been in difficult moments and always believe in myself but there are difficult moments we have to be strong in mind and body. We are paid to play for United and to do better than that.

“This is not Manchester United or the way we ought to play – it’s difficult to say more than that.”

Manchester United have a tough run of fixtures ahead of them where they will face Villarreal in the Champions League and then take on Chelsea and Arsenal in back-to-back league games.