Former top flight star Jan Aage Fjortoft has criticised Manchester United for lacking a plan B after they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager.

Manchester United suffered a 4-1 defeat away at Watford on Saturday afternoon and the loss spelt the end for Solskjaer as manager.

The Norwegian has been linked with a possible exit from Old Trafford over several weeks, but the club kept faith with him and they are now looking for an interim manager to see them through until the end of the season.

Fjortoft feels it is clear to see that Manchester United have no plan B in the event they had to replace Solskjaer, something he insists all top clubs must have.

He wrote on Twitter: “Every management at a club needs to have a Plan B in terms of managers to hire if their manager must leave.

“I note that Man UTD didn’t have one…”

Michael Carrick has been appointed as caretaker at Manchester United and will lead the club into their Champions League clash against Villarreal on Tuesday night.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United might decide to hand Carrick the reins until the end of the season if he can coax impressive performances out of the team.