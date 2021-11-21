Dominic Matteo feels that Leeds United defender Liam Cooper has become even more vocal as a player in recent weeks, as the Whites’ defensive performances have improved.

There was concern at the start of the season over the amount of goals being shipped by the Leeds defence, with five conceded against Manchester United, two against Everton and three against Liverpool.

The Whites have tightened up in recent weeks though, with just four goals conceded in their last five Premier League matches.

Leeds legend Matteo thinks Cooper has been a large part of the improvement and feels he is now more vocal on the pitch, while the backline in general are more solid.

Matteo said on LUTV: “I’ve seen Coops be more vocal. We know he’s vocal, he’s the captain, but his performances as well have really impressed me.

“And as a defensive unit as well they look better, they were a bit all over the place, but now we look solid.”

Leeds are set for another test of their defence this afternoon when they lock horns with Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur side in north London.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men sit just one place and two points above the drop zone in the Premier League and will be keen to bring something back north from their trip to the capital.