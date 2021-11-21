Former Leeds United star Matt Kilgallon insists there is simply no comparison between the atmosphere at Elland Road and at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leeds locked horns with Antonio Conte’s side in the capital on Sunday evening and led 1-0 in the Premier League encounter at half time through a Dan James strike.

However, Tottenham rallied in the second period and grabbed all three points thanks to goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon to run out 2-1 winners.

Nearly 60,000 packed into the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Kilgallon was left underwhelmed by the atmosphere created by the Spurs fans.

He noted how Conte was trying to galvanise the supporters and insists there was no comparison with Elland Road, especially as he was expecting a party atmosphere.

“There’s no comparison [between the atmosphere at Elland Road and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium]”, Kilgallon said after the game on BBC Radio Leeds.

“With how loud it is there is absolutely no [comparison] at all.

“Conte was trying to get the atmosphere going.

“You’d think if there was ever going to be a time this place was bouncing a little bit, everyone couldn’t believe how bad it was, but that’s how bad Tottenham were in the first half.

“He’s thrown his arms up, trying to get them going.

“Strange one really, you’d have thought it would be more of a party atmosphere [with it being Conte’s first home league game in charge].”

Conte remains unbeaten as Tottenham boss since taking charge earlier this month and next up for his side is a Europa Conference League clash at Slovenian side Mura.