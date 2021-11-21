A host of Everton fans have taken to social media to discuss Rafael Benitez following the Toffees’ 3-0 loss at Manchester City, with opinion on the manager being split.

Everton started the season brightly, but are now enduring a tough spell and have lost four of their last five league games to slip down to eleventh in the Premier League standings.

Appointing Benitez was met with a mixed reaction from the Everton fans and despite the Spaniard struggling with injuries to key players, he has a host of doubters who have pointed to the club’s current form as evidence he should not be in charge.

SK2 dubbed Benitez the Spanish Allardyce, while PB dismissed any suggestions that Everton’s form is the owner’s fault and pointed to how Benitez is setting the side up.

Richard meanwhile thinks Everton need a young manager who is developing youngsters and producing good football, which he does not feel Benitez is.

The Everton boss also has fierce defenders though and Lyndon is clear that Benitez took on a poisoned chalice.

Briony is of the view that Benitez is lacking key players through injury, while the boy from Bengal told Benitez’s critics to look at how little money he has been given to spend compared to his predecessors.

Next up for Everton is a trip to the capital to lock horns with Brentford, before they then welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby.

Benitez took a poisoned chalice given our inability to spend and he’s had terrible luck with injuries but doesn’t help himself with his loyalty to Rondon, an absolute waste of a selection. Next few weeks look bleak but there’s no point in sacking another manager at this stage IMO — Lyndon Lloyd (@EFCLyndon) November 21, 2021