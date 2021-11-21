Everton started the season brightly, but are now enduring a tough spell and have lost four of their last five league games to slip down to eleventh in the Premier League standings.
Appointing Benitez was met with a mixed reaction from the Everton fans and despite the Spaniard struggling with injuries to key players, he has a host of doubters who have pointed to the club’s current form as evidence he should not be in charge.
SK2 dubbed Benitez the Spanish Allardyce, while PB dismissed any suggestions that Everton’s form is the owner’s fault and pointed to how Benitez is setting the side up.
Richard meanwhile thinks Everton need a young manager who is developing youngsters and producing good football, which he does not feel Benitez is.
The Everton boss also has fierce defenders though and Lyndon is clear that Benitez took on a poisoned chalice.
Briony is of the view that Benitez is lacking key players through injury, while the boy from Bengal told Benitez’s critics to look at how little money he has been given to spend compared to his predecessors.
Next up for Everton is a trip to the capital to lock horns with Brentford, before they then welcome Liverpool to Goodison Park in the Merseyside derby.
Benitez took a poisoned chalice given our inability to spend and he’s had terrible luck with injuries but doesn’t help himself with his loyalty to Rondon, an absolute waste of a selection. Next few weeks look bleak but there’s no point in sacking another manager at this stage IMO
— Lyndon Lloyd (@EFCLyndon) November 21, 2021
He hates Benitez. Said he was anti-football after he played the same shite football at Newcastle. Spanish Allardyce. Grim. https://t.co/coHe4B1Xsp
— SK2 (@SK21878) November 21, 2021
/div>
There’s a lot of this squad seen several managers at Everton but it’s all Rafa’s fault with key players out injured 🤔 a great fall guy for the board though #EFC
— Briony (@briony_brg) November 21, 2021
The players just aren’t good enough and those that have brought them to Everton should carry the can too. It’s been largely the same since the big spending started and Roberto Martinez’s second season and David Moyes’s work has unravelled. IMHO Rafa Benitez isn’t the problem #EFC
— Football, Music&More (@247football247) November 21, 2021
Can any #nufc supporter tell me why world class Rafa Benitez is playing the same tactics with a far superior #efc squad that he did at nufc? Cos I’m confused. Is it the owner’s fault? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/L3d73A6EXy
— PB (@Bravey23) November 21, 2021
#RafaOut #BrandsOut #EFC humiliation continues.
Winless in 6, no wins in the foreseeable future.
League 2 teams would thrash us atm.
Marcel Brands is a FRAUD.
— paul le comte (@five15design) November 21, 2021
The lemons on here criticising Rafa #Benitez make me despair to be an #EFC fan. How about you direct your ire at the board or the multitude of managers before him who squandered half a billion quid, leaving him with no money to spend.
— The boy from Bengal (@supernaturebro) November 21, 2021
It would be much easier to watch #EFC if they had a young, positive manager, playing good football, developing younger players and you could see the direction even when losing games so their is a feeling of unity.
Unfortunately we have the exact opposite.
— Richard Murphy 💙 (@MurphyRichie) November 21, 2021