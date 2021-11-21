Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to appoint Luis Enrique as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s successor, according to Sky Sports News.

Manchester United have shown Solskjaer the door following a run of poor form which culminated in a 4-1 loss at relegation battlers Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Despite having no replacement in place, Manchester United have axed Solskjaer and handed Michael Carrick a caretaker role.

They want to then bring in an interim manager to steady the ship through until the end of the season.

Speculation will be rife over who will become the next permanent Manchester United manager and it is claimed that Ronaldo wants Enrique.

Ronaldo’s opinion could carry significant weight at Old Trafford and he is keen for Spain coach Enrique to be handed the job.

Enrique is likely to be considered for the job, along with former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino are suggested to be long shots in the managerial race at present.

Whether Enrique will leave Spain before the 2022 World Cup is unclear.