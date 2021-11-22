Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to social media to discuss the addition of a new winger to the squad in the shape of free agent Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Mendez-Laing, who left Middlesbrough last season, has been training with the Owls in recent weeks after and managed to impress Darren Moore.

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed on Monday that the 29-year-old has become the latest addition to Moore’s squad as they push for promotion in League One.

However, the Yorkshire outfit have been on the lookout for defenders to bolster their options at the back, but are yet to make a new signing in that department, while Moore already has a number of options in wide areas up front.

Nonetheless, Dexteritybox has welcomed Mendez-Laing’s signing and is of the view that if Moore can get the best out him he could become a brilliant player at League One level.

Sam Parkin meanwhile pointed out that Olamide Shodipo has been a massive disappointment on the left wing for the Owls this season, and Mendez-Laing if he remains fit could permanently replace him.

Big Jim though has questioned Sheffield Wednesday’s decision to bring in a new winger when they need a new centre-back and a left-back, but stressed the former Boro man is a good signing.

However, Glen McKay is baffled by the Owls snapping up another winger when they only have one fit senior centre-back and still lack a natural left-back.

Oliver_1992 has insisted that Moore cannot ever say that he has not been backed at the club after adding Mendez-Laing to a long list of new signings under his watch, but stressed signing new wingers when he actually does not play them all is perplexing.

Jordan feels that Mendez-Laing could slot in as a wing-back for the Owls and is now hoping they will also bring in Adrian Mariappa to add to the centre-back options.

Pete Davis though has insisted that signing Mendez-Laing when they really need a defender makes very little sense.

Could be brilliant at this level, if we can get the best out of him. — dexteritybox (@dexteritybox) November 22, 2021

Good signing , but why ? Don’t we need central defenders ? A left back maybe ? Let’s see how this pans out 👍🏻 could be first signing of today — big jim (@jimhadadream) November 22, 2021

If he’s fit then he’s a permanent replacement for Shodipo, who has been massively disappointing. — Sam Parkin (@sammo456) November 22, 2021

For a club with only one fit senior centre half and still no natural left back, to sign a winger when already have about 6 is baffling to say the least. Anyway – hope he’s a goodun and all the best — Glen McKay (@wiz1989) November 22, 2021

Moore can’t say he hasn’t been backed when he inevitably gets the chop. Signing wingers when we don’t play with them is baffling, I must say. #swfc — Oliver_1992 (@Oliver19923) November 22, 2021

Need a defender, linked with a defender in the media, sign a winger…

Welcome to #swfc Mendez-Laing where all of it makes very little sense 😂 — Pete Davis (@peteydavis) November 22, 2021