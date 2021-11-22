 

With 12 league games played, Leeds have won just twice, the same number of games as Norwich City, and sit just a place and two points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League.

 

Concern is growing at Leeds’ failure to pick up points and they lost again on Sunday when going down 2-1 to Tottenham, despite having led 1-0.

 

 

The club are also suffering with injuries, with a host of first team players currently unavailable for Bielsa to select, while the Argentine’s insistence on a small squad means his bench is mostly filled with Under-23s players.

 

Fans are now discussing Bielsa, with Kershaw insisting that even if Leeds lost their next two games he would still trust the manager.

 

 

Woodsy though thinks talking about Bielsa and his decisions is perfectly legitimate and believes that at some other clubs he could have been sacked.

 

Sean highlighted Bielsa’s personnel decisions against Tottenham, while Scott admits he would not lose any sleep if Bielsa left Elland Road.

 

 

Niall though says Bielsa could lose every remaining game this season and retain his support, though LUFC Connor is already hoping that business can be done in the January transfer window.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 