A host of Leeds United supporters have taken to social media to discuss boss Marcelo Bielsa following the Whites’ poor start to the season continuing with a loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

With 12 league games played, Leeds have won just twice, the same number of games as Norwich City, and sit just a place and two points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Concern is growing at Leeds’ failure to pick up points and they lost again on Sunday when going down 2-1 to Tottenham, despite having led 1-0.

The club are also suffering with injuries, with a host of first team players currently unavailable for Bielsa to select, while the Argentine’s insistence on a small squad means his bench is mostly filled with Under-23s players.

Fans are now discussing Bielsa, with Kershaw insisting that even if Leeds lost their next two games he would still trust the manager.

Woodsy though thinks talking about Bielsa and his decisions is perfectly legitimate and believes that at some other clubs he could have been sacked.

Sean highlighted Bielsa’s personnel decisions against Tottenham, while Scott admits he would not lose any sleep if Bielsa left Elland Road.

Niall though says Bielsa could lose every remaining game this season and retain his support, though LUFC Connor is already hoping that business can be done in the January transfer window.

In Bielsa I trust, we could lose the next two and I will still trust him, we are a good team even with players injured let alone well all come back, have faith #lufc — Kershaw (@Kershaw444) November 22, 2021

Fans attacking other fans for questioning Bielsa’s decisions is wrong. Any other club who is sitting 17th or underperforming questions or sacks their manager, its a game of opinions people 👍🏻#lufc — Woodsy (@WoodsyLufc) November 22, 2021

Bielsa saying we lost the midfield battle yesterday knowing full well he took our 2 Center mids off for a not good enough full back snd not good enough striker was yesterday’s highlight for me🤣 #lufc — Sean Hunter (@Seanrh11) November 22, 2021

Bielsa could lose every game this season and I’d still stick by him after everything he’s done for us, injuries and absences from key players has crippled us so far #lufc — Niall (@OgleyNiall) November 22, 2021

His loyalty to some of the players whilst admiral is a reason why I’m not adverse to him leaving, not that I’d want him to but it wouldn’t annoy me as much as if he’d left at any point before today #lufc — scott larsen (@scottlarsen_pi) November 22, 2021