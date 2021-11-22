New Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that he is fond of the 4-3-3 system having been brought up in it, but is prepared to be flexible if the situation demands it.

Following the departure of Steven Gerrard for Premier League side Aston Villa, the Gers appointed the former Feyenoord boss as his successor in a quick turn of events.

Rangers failed to win their first match of the post-Gerrard era as their new Dutch manager watched from the stands, being knocked out of the Scottish League Cup following a 3-1 loss against Hibernian.

Van Bronckhorst has now officially taken charge of the club after his work permit process finished and is now looking to make his mark with a Europa League match on the agenda this week.

All eyes are on how the Dutchman will set Rangers up and he admits he is a follower of the 4-3-3 system.

Van Bronckhorst said at a press conference: “I was brought up in the 4-3-3 system and I’m very fond of it

“Of course, my players will know the different ways of playing against each system.

“Modern football is about adjusting to changing dynamics within games.”

Rangers are bidding to record a good result against Sparta Prague on Thursday and Van Bronckhorst insists he is focused on the result.

“We are in a position with a good result taking us into the next stage of the Europa League.

“It will be a special night for me at Ibrox but the most important thing is we get a good result for the club.”

Van Bronckhorst is bringing in his own backroom team and Rangers will hope for a new manager bounce as they bid to turn the page with their form.