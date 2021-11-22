Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has conceded that the new owners have made a few errors since taking over at the club, but stressed that they at least communicate with the fans compared to the silent treatment meted out by Mike Ashley.

The club’s new-found wealth has put the scanner on Newcastle under the leadership of the new owners headed by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The day-to-day affairs are being run by the minority shareholders Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers and the appointment of the new manager was their first big task.

Newcastle believed that they had their main in Unai Emery until the Spaniard changed his mind at the last moment and decided to stay put at Villarreal.

They eventually settled for Howe and Shearer believes it is a positive that the new owners sorted out the managerial conundrum.

He conceded that errors were made regarding the way they felt Emery was in the bag until it unravelled but insisted that, unlike Ashley, they are at least communicating with the fans.

Shearer wrote in his column for The Athletic: “So far, I’d say it’s been a tough but good introduction by the new owners. It’s also been a learning curve.

“Errors have been made in terms of things leaking out of the club, particularly over their pursuit of Unai Emery, but otherwise the communication with fans has been welcome.

“Let’s face it, any communication would have been better than the uncomfortable silence we endured under Ashley, broken by those infrequent pitiful, painful official statements.

“They’ve done the most important part by appointing a new manager and everyone seems to be on board with that.”

Newcastle are also looking to bring in a director of football ahead of the January transfer window.