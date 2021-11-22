Ronald de Boer has stressed that Giovanni van Bronckhorst has a lot of work to do at Rangers with the way they struggled in their first game after Steven Gerrard’s departure, but believes he suits the team perfectly and took charge at the right time.

Van Bronckhorst took the reins at Ibrox last week following the surprise exit of Gerrard, but opted to let Rangers B team boss David McCallum take charge of their Scottish League Cup semi-final clash against Hibernian in order to not disrupt preparations.

However, the new Gers boss was only able to remain in the stands and look on as Rangers crashed out of the cup competition with Hibs winning 3-1 at Hampden.

Despite the disappointing result on Sunday, ex-Rangers star De Boer is of the view that Van Bronckhorst fits the Scottish giants perfectly and has taken charge of them at the right time as they currently have a good structure to build on.

“It suits him perfectly”, De Boer said on Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport’s Rondo show.

“He knows the club well and he has done a great job as a player.

“Rangers have dug themselves out of a hole, the club have a good structure.

“I think he stepped in at the right time.”

De Boer admitted that Van Bronckhorst has a tough job on his hands at Ibrox to get his new charges up and running again with them looking clueless against Hibernian on Sunday in their first game post the Gerrard era.

“It was one hell of a match.

“The opponents played very compact; the Rangers players did not know what to do at all.

“There is still work to be done, yes.”

De Boer also expressed his love for Rangers and tipped his hat to the Gers faithful for their immense support for the club through thick and thin

“It’s a beautiful club, one of the most beautiful clubs I’ve ever played at.

“The passion of the fans is incomparable.

“It only rains now and then.”