Barcelona are having growing doubts about Newcastle United target Ousmane Dembele renewing his contract at the club, with his agent Moussa Sissoko suggested to be pushing for an exit.

The Frenchman is in his final year of his contract at the Camp Nou and so far, there is no agreement over signing on fresh terms between Barcelona and the player.

Amidst growing uncertainty around Dembele’s future at the Catalan giants it has been claimed that Premier League outfit Newcastle have contacted him over moving to St. James’ Park as a free agent next summer.

New Barcelona coach Xavi sees renewing Dembele’s contract a priority and the club are also against seeing him leave for free having snapped him up for £135.5m in the summer of 2017.

But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalans are having growing doubts about whether the 24-year-old will renew his stint as his agent Sissoko is suggested to be pushing for a move to a new club.

Barcelona feel Dembele is warm to the idea of signing a new deal at the club but are wary of his head being turned with his agent insisting that moving to a new club as a marquee signing is best for his career.

The winter transfer window is inching closer and as it stands Dembele is allowed to enter pre-contract negotiations with interested parties.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies will push for Dembele in January as their new ownership turns their focus to revamping the squad having roped in a new manager Eddie Howe.