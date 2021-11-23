Stephen Elliott is of the view that boss Lee Johnson’s streaks of winning and losing runs might be okay for Sunderland if they can secure enough points by the end of the season to earn promotion during his purple patches.

After a strong start to their League One campaign, Sunderland went through a rough patch of form that saw them lose three games on the bounce.

However, a 2-0 win over promotion rivals Ipswich Town at home at the weekend helped the get their season back on track and lift some pressure on boss Johnson.

Ex-Black Cat Elliott is of the view that Johnson is the type of manager that goes on winning and losing streaks with his club, but feels it might not be a factor that could prove detrimental to their promotion hopes.

“Lee Johnson seems to be a manager that goes on winning runs and, unfortunately at times, losing ones”, Elliott wrote in his Sunderland Echo column.

“This may not be the worst thing in the world for the club.”

Elliott went on to explain that if Johnson can lead Sunderland to a few winning streaks at the right time, they could accumulate enough points to seal promotion by the end of the season even if they might have more rough patches of form.

“If Sunderland’s head coach Lee Johnson can get a few winning streaks at the right time from now until the end of the season then these winning runs may be enough to finally acquire the right amount of points needed to get promoted.

“If, in between these, there are few defeats I don’t think too many will be too disappointed if the team finally get out of this division once and for all.

“If on Saturday evening the team are sitting on 37 points it will make everybody feel a lot better and the next home game will finally see that electric feeling back inside the ground at the Stadium of Light.”

Johnson will look to guide his team to another three points today when they take on Shrewsbury Town.