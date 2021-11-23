Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has indicated that Mauricio Pochettino is a top manager despite the lack of trophies on his CV.

Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain side will take on Manchester City in a big Premier League clash on Wednesday night.

But there is talk of the Argentine wanting to leave PSG for Manchester United in the middle of the season and that has dominated the headlines ahead of the big European game.

Amidst the links with Manchester United, some have raised doubts about him due to the lack of trophies on his CV, but Guardiola indicated that is not a true indicator for the quality of any manager.

He stressed that only the biggest of clubs with massive resources can compete for the biggest trophies and it is not always down to the manager.

Asked about Pochettino and his lack of trophies, the Manchester City boss said in a press conference: “You can be a top manager and not win titles.

“The managers that have the chance to win the titles are at top, top clubs with good investments and exceptional players.

“Otherwise, for manager, it is impossible to win.”

It remains to be seen whether Pochettino ends up at Manchester United in the coming days following the various claims.