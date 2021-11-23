Paris Saint-Germain want to ascertain Mauricio Pochettino’s intentions later this week amidst claims that he wants to leave and join Manchester United in the middle of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Manchester United were initially intending to bring in an interim manager until the end of the season after they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday.

However, those plans could change as there are claims that Pochettino wants to become the next Manchester United manager and is keen to move in the middle of the season.

He is believed to be unhappy at PSG and is prepared to end his time and move to Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

The Parisians are calm about the situation ahead of a big Champions League game against Manchester City on Wednesday but it has been claimed that they will seek clarification from their coach.

PSG would like to know from Pochettino later this week whether he is prepared to answer Manchester United’s call in the middle of the season.

There are tensions between sporting director Leonardo and Pochettino.

But the Argentine has not told them that he wants to leave nor Manchester United have made a formal offer.

They would allow Pochettino to leave if he asks to leave but will demand full compensation.

Zinedine Zidane is open to replacing Pochettino at PSG if the job becomes available.