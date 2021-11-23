Michael Ball has questioned the Everton players’ attitude on the pitch given that they show no hurt when losing possession, which he feels was evident in their performance away at Manchester City on Sunday.

The Toffees’ last win in the Premier League came against Norwich City in late October and since they have gone six games without a win, losing four times.

Everton had another outing to forget on Sunday away at Manchester City as the hosts dominated them en route to a 3-0 win in the league.

Ex-Toffees star Ball questioned the Everton players’ attitude while on the pitch and pointed to them not showing any hurt when losing possession to the Citizens in Sunday’s clash.

Ball explained that the Manchester City stars and their manager Pep Guardiola were not accepting any kind of mistakes from their side, while the Everton players seemed to accept their mediocre display, which is a major point of difference between the two sides.

“[Alex] Iwobi came on to the pitch, didn’t look like he was warmed up and his decision-making let him down again”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“I think he lost the ball more than any other player.

“There doesn’t seem to be any hurt when they lose the ball.

“It seems accepted by individuals and it’s accepted by their team-mates.

“Who is giving them that rollocking to tell them to do it properly?

“You see Manchester City when they do one bad pass, the manager and their team-mates are throwing their arms up in the air.

“That’s the difference.”

Everton are back in Premier League action on Sunday away at Brentford and will be determined to get back into win column, with pressure piling up on boss Rafael Benitez and his charges.