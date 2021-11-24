Turkish giants Fenerbahce are considering selling Tottenham Hotspur linked Kim Min-jae and have put a price tag on his head.

Tottenham were interested in a move for the South Korean from Chinese side Beijing Guoan during the summer transfer window, but they never went ahead with any concrete moves for him.

But the centre-back changed clubs in August as he left China and signed for Turkish giants Fenerbahce, his first stint outside Asia.

However, it has been claimed that Spurs are still interested in Kim and they are keeping tabs on his progress in Turkey, while Serie A giants Juventus, Ligue 1 side Bordeaux are also credited with interest.

And according to Turkish daily Takvim, Fenerbahce are open to selling the defender but only for the right price.

The Super Lig side have put a €20m price tag on Kim’s head, a significant amount more than the €3.2m they paid Beijing Guoan.

Kim’s agent has notified Fenerbahce about growing interest in his client’ services and they are not against seeing him leave after only bringing him in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will pounce for Kim in upcoming windows, in which the club are expected to back new boss Antonio Conte.