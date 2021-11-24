Tony Dorigo is of the view that Leeds United starlet Joe Gelhardt was at times doing a bit too much in his latest outing against Tottenham Hotspur, but backed him to become a great asset for the Whites.

After making his Premier League debut earlier this season, Gelhardt started for the first time for Leeds in the league on Sunday in their 2-1 defeat away at Tottenham.

Although the 19-year-old ended up being on the wrong end of the result, he caught the eye with a solid display, making the most of the opportunity to play for the senior team in the absence of first team regulars.

Leeds legend Dorigo is impressed with Gelhardt’s display against Spurs, in which he remained a threat up front throughout the game, while also being able to bring in his team-mates into play and backed him to become a great asset for the Whites.

However, Dorigo felt that Gelhardt was at times trying to do too much on the pitch, helping out in wide areas at the back although he acknowledged it is owing to the teenager not being one to neglect his defensive duties on the pitch.

“The ones that came in on Sunday did extremely well and Joe Gelhardt was wonderful”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“You just have to think about how many times he hit the target.

“He was in the box, he was causing problems, the keeper had to make a few saves from him and he showed some great touches, good strength and brought others into play.

“At times, he was probably doing a bit too much as I saw him at left-back the once and at right-back the other time.

“He won’t pass on his duties in marking a player until he knows that someone else has got him.

“I thought he was brilliant; he produced an all-round very good display and the only thing that was missing was a goal.

“But, if he keeps playing like that, he is going to be an asset to us.”

Leeds fans have high hopes for Gelhardt and all eye will be in how he develops his game as the season progresses under the watchful eye of boss Marcelo Bielsa and Under-23s manager Mark Jackson.