Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has conceded that Cristian Romero’s injury is more serious than previously anticipated.

The 23-year-old centre-back suffered a hamstring injury on international duty with Argentina last week and missed Spurs’ win over Leeds United at the weekend.

He will be missing from the team when Tottenham face Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night and Conte conceded that it could take more time for the defender to recover from his injury.

The Spurs boss admitted that the hamstring injury is likely to be more serious as the club wait for more scans on Romero’s condition.

The Italian said in a press conference when asked about Romero’s injury: “We are waiting for another scan.

“I think his injury is a bit serious and we have to wait.

“It’s an injury that is more serious than [Giovanni] Lo Celso and [Dane] Scarlett.”

Spurs paid big money to sign the defender from Italian outlet Atalanta in the last summer transfer window and losing him for a period would be a blow.

Romero has made 13 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions this season and has been emerging as a key player for the club.