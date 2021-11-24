Newcastle United are interested in snaring away Laurent Busser, the head of recruitment at Bayern Munich, to take on a role at St James’ Park.

The Magpies entered a new era of leadership in early October after a Saudi Arabia-led consortium bought the club from Mike Ashely, ending his 14-year reign.

Newcastle’s new owners have already started restructuring the club and bought in Eddie Howe earlier this month as their new manager after parting ways with Steve Bruce.

The Tyneside giants are also looking to hire a director of football and have been linked with the likes of former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Newcastle have zeroed in on Busser, Bayern Munich’s head of recruitment as a potential addition to their staff.

Newcastle’s new hierarchy are interested in taking Busser to Tyneside and want him to occupy a position at St. James’ Park to oversee their player recruitment policy.

The 49-year-old is known for his ability to spot talented players at a young age and securing contracts with them.

However, even if Busser is open to moving to Newcastle, they will have to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich, where he is still under contract.